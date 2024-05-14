Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 69,758 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 69,758 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of EOG Resources worth $77,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,431,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 639.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 26,026 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in EOG Resources by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,289. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.36 and its 200 day moving average is $122.34.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.05.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

