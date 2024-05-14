Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 584,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,273 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $95,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Progressive by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Progressive by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $213.67. 1,776,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $217.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.41.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,139 shares of company stock worth $7,458,139. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Progressive from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.88.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

