Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $102.16 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $102,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,393,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 324.9% during the third quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $7.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $984.64. The stock had a trading volume of 302,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,580. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $942.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $904.26. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33. The company has a market cap of $108.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total transaction of $346,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,994,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.65, for a total transaction of $967,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,328,483.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total value of $346,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,994,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,095 shares of company stock worth $7,779,766. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $989.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

