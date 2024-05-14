Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $115.09 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234,462 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,092 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Starbucks worth $115,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8,677.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,706,000 after buying an additional 2,684,470 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 432.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,591 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,125,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $493,350,000 after buying an additional 1,591,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,471 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $75.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,841,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,033,292. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.01. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

