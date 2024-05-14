Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $76.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 935,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $76,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.36. 5,643,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,127,802. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.35.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

