Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $85.59 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,098 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Blackstone worth $85,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 763.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,133.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:BX traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.97. 2,760,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.28 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.