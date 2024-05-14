Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $99.16 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,478,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,145 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $99,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Charles Schwab by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 26,315 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,003,360.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,674,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,485,090.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,003,360.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,674,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,485,090.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,608.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 685,902 shares of company stock worth $49,403,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.07. 9,238,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,489,672. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $77.27.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

