Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,067,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,689 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $108,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.8 %

BMY stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.71. 13,222,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,504,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $68.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

