Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 593,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,705,241,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $960,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $450,830,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,780,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,079,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.68. 1,982,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,247. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.14 and its 200 day moving average is $141.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

