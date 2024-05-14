Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 28,791 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,791 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Lowe’s Companies worth $126,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 367,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,403,000 after acquiring an additional 68,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.58. 2,716,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,046. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.03. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.67.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

