MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Raised to $145.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.75.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 9.0 %

MKS Instruments stock traded down $11.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,745. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.69. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $135.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.69.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 7,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $910,737.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,147.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,776 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,307 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

