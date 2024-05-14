Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.39 and last traded at $71.43. Approximately 816,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,744,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.76.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.26.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,897 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,765,000 after purchasing an additional 463,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,715,000 after buying an additional 303,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

