Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 544.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 387,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,546,000 after buying an additional 123,946 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 133.9% in the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 201,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after acquiring an additional 115,250 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38,510.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,222,000 after acquiring an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total transaction of $176,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,933.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,930 shares of company stock valued at $30,916,503. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $703.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $677.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $629.90. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 83.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

