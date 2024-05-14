Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Holdings Lifted by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,315 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.02. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

