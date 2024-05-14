Moody’s Co. (MCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Moody’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Moody’s has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Moody’s to earn $12.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $398.67. 46,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,754. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $385.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $407.62. The company has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

