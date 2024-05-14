Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $175.05

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $175.05 and last traded at $175.05, with a volume of 16 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.05.
Moog Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.82.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $930.30 million for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.41%.
Moog Dividend Announcement
About Moog
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
