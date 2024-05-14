Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 599 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Cabot worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cabot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 18.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter worth $248,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 1,416.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Insider Activity at Cabot

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cabot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Cabot stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $103.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.91.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

