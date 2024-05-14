Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 168,401 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 88.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. 4,252,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,408,469. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

