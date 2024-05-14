Moran Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $17,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.52. 168,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $167.57 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

