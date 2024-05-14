Moran Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 0.8% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $21,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 581,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,568,000 after acquiring an additional 198,173 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $3.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,589,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,179,486. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $83.22 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The company has a market capitalization of $778.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average is $118.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

