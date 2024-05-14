Moran Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of UniFirst worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 4.8% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on UNF. StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

UniFirst Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UNF stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.64. 24,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,404. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $150.50 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.80.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.19). UniFirst had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $590.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

UniFirst Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

