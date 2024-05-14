Moran Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $15,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $228.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,249. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.02.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

