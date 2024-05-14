Moran Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,210 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,851 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $20,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in NetApp by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,360. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Argus raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTAP

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.