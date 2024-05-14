Moran Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $18,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,570 shares of company stock worth $36,752,777 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $253.20. The company had a trading volume of 507,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,633. The company has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.94 and its 200 day moving average is $238.65. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.