Moran Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $217.49. 291,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,365. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.81 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

