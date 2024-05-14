Moran Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Chemed accounts for approximately 0.8% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $22,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Chemed by 27.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total value of $1,704,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,529.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total transaction of $1,704,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,808 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,531 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Chemed Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CHE traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $570.99. 15,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,931. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $615.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $596.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $492.84 and a 12 month high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.61%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

