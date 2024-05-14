Moran Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 0.8% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $23,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth $185,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,633,000 after buying an additional 1,034,211 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,402,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,561,000 after buying an additional 721,910 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,169,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,509,000 after buying an additional 717,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,809,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,253,000 after buying an additional 525,171 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.27. 1,574,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,482. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.45 and its 200-day moving average is $122.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.12.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

