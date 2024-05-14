Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,967,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,127,000 after purchasing an additional 144,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,493,000 after purchasing an additional 223,728 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,210,512,000 after purchasing an additional 103,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,505,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $957,974,000 after buying an additional 131,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.94.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $323.67. 796,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.27. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

