Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cardinal Health by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 61,933 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 38,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.21. 569,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,076. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.42.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

