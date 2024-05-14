Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,924,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 927,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,867,000 after acquiring an additional 228,840 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,215,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after buying an additional 136,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after buying an additional 105,715 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of MC traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 181,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.30 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is -1,263.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $6,747,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,511,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 50,772 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $2,747,272.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,092.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $6,747,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,511,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,425 shares of company stock worth $21,647,307. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

