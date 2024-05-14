Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.89 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,738,000 after purchasing an additional 872,492 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,792,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 660.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 851,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,360,000 after buying an additional 739,836 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 691,096 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,428,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,426,000 after acquiring an additional 683,417 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $68.15. 2,830,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,369,635. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.08. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

