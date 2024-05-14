Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.48 Million Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.14.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $346.82. The stock had a trading volume of 701,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,536. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.18. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The stock has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 62,039 shares of company stock valued at $21,820,348 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.