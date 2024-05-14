Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 743 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Diodes worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $102,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,992 shares in the company, valued at $19,192,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $102,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,992 shares in the company, valued at $19,192,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,900 shares of company stock worth $1,774,570. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIOD. TD Cowen increased their target price on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Diodes

Diodes Stock Performance

DIOD stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.67. 169,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,333. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.44. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $97.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.47 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.