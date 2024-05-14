Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 104,264 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 104,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in Unilever by 18,910.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 120,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 36,693 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,232. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $54.38.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

