Moran Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,903 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Globus Medical by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Globus Medical Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GMED stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.94. The stock had a trading volume of 356,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,801. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average is $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $65.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at $36,807,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at $905,613.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.