Moran Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 71.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 13.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, reaching $110.37. The stock had a trading volume of 488,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.69 and a 200 day moving average of $84.24. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $111.74.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRUS. Susquehanna raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

