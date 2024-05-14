Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 103,522 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,522 shares during the period. TotalEnergies makes up 1.0% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $26,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 11.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 92,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 34.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 98,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTE. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at TotalEnergies

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TTE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.78. 382,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,073. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $173.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

