Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,692 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,692 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.5% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,569,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,755,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.22. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.26.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

