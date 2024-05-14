Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,741 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,652,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,889,000 after acquiring an additional 390,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,339,000 after purchasing an additional 245,966 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,385,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,871,000 after purchasing an additional 475,464 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,151,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,222,000 after purchasing an additional 104,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,072 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.04. 405,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,143. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.41. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $100.86. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.