Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 479 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,963 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 453.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Down 1.7 %

ADBE stock traded down $8.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $474.77. 1,347,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $333.01 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.95. The firm has a market cap of $212.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

