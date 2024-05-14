Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,128 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 1.7% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems worth $48,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,764,000 after buying an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 380.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 8,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $275,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,488,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,316.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $275,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,144 shares in the company, valued at $18,488,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,066 shares of company stock worth $52,199,975. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CDNS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.11.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,726. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.92 and a 12 month high of $327.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

