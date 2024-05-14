Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 330,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suzano during the third quarter valued at about $7,301,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Suzano by 693.0% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 317,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 277,471 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Suzano by 598.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 116,052 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 656,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 81,264 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Suzano during the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suzano Trading Down 0.6 %

SUZ stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.10. Suzano S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $12.98.

Suzano Profile

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suzano S.A. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

