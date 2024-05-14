Moran Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,784 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $16,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.53.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,454 shares of company stock worth $2,802,120. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUM traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.53. 1,004,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,737. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.29.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

