Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James cut Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSDL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,336. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter worth about $646,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,973,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,035,000.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

