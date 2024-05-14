Morgan Stanley Upgrades Lear (NYSE:LEA) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $160.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $150.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.44.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $131.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear has a 1-year low of $120.48 and a 1-year high of $157.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,023,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $872,640,000 after buying an additional 109,746 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,179,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $307,721,000 after purchasing an additional 153,282 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Lear by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,896,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,560,000 after purchasing an additional 287,483 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lear by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,237,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,382,000 after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Lear by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,067,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,796,000 after buying an additional 380,771 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

