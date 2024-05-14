MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.38

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 88336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.25 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

MorphoSys Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $1.25. The business had revenue of $63.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 226.79% and a negative return on equity of 694.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MorphoSys

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,241,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in MorphoSys by 105.8% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 88,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,506 shares during the period. SAL Trading LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the first quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in MorphoSys by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

