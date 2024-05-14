Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.36.

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.16. 679,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885,501. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,431,000 after purchasing an additional 391,191 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 3,212.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 232,949 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $2,300,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

