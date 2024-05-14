Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MPLX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.11.

Mplx Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Institutional Trading of Mplx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Belfer Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.4% in the first quarter. Belfer Management LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Mplx by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

