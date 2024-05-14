MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $494.35 and last traded at $487.04. 147,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 574,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $485.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.53.

MSCI Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

