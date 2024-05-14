MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the April 15th total of 47,600 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 189,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MultiSensor AI Stock Performance

MSAI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,903. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70. MultiSensor AI has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of MultiSensor AI in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of MultiSensor AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MultiSensor AI stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 445,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 8.59% of MultiSensor AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

